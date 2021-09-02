China envoy visits Myanmar as new route to Indian Ocean opens

BEIJING • China's special envoy for Asian Affairs Sun Guoxiang visited Myanmar last week for talks with its military rulers, as a new route spanning Myanmar opened up connecting Chinese trade flows to the Indian Ocean.

As opposed to most Western countries that have condemned the army for ousting the elected government of Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, China has taken a softer line and said its priorities are stability and not interfering in its neighbour's affairs.

Mr Sun was invited to visit Myanmar from Aug 21 to 28. During the visit, he met military ruler Min Aung Hlaing, Union Minister for Foreign Affairs U Wunna Maung Lwin, and Union Minister for the Union Government Office Lieutenant-General Yar Pyae. They exchanged views on the political landscape in Myanmar and China-Myanmar cooperation in combating Covid-19, China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

"We hope that all parties and groups in Myanmar will proceed from the long-term interests of the country and people, and seek a proper solution through political dialogue within the constitutional and legal framework," Mr Wang said.

China actively supports Myanmar's cooperation with Asean in implementing the five-point consensus aimed at resolving the crisis, and opposes undue external intervention, Mr Wang added.

"China seems to be endorsing the junta by the way it is conducting diplomacy," political analyst Sai Wansai from the Shan ethnic minority said, adding that it was possible India could decide to follow suit.

Separately, China's embassy in Myanmar has announced the opening of the new trade route linking Yangon's port on the Indian Ocean to the Chinese border province of Yunnan and by rail onwards to Chengdu in south-western Sichuan province.

"Successful testing of the new Indian Ocean route is an important breakthrough in strengthening China-Myanmar trade relations," the embassy said on its Facebook page.

REUTERS, XINHUA