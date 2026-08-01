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China conducts naval, air patrols around disputed shoal near the Philippines

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This handout photo shows a Chinese coast guard ship firing a water cannon at a Philippine research vessel near the disputed Scarborough shoal on July 23.

This handout photo shows a Chinese coast guard ship firing a water cannon at a Philippine research vessel near the disputed Scarborough shoal on July 23.

PHOTO: AFP

BEIJING – China’s military conducted joint air and naval combat drills around the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, the People’s Liberation Army Southern Theater Command said in a statement on Aug 1.

The drills were held in the airspace and territorial waters around the shoal, which China calls Huangyan Dao.

The Chinese military described the exercise as a necessary response to actions by “certain countries” it said were undermining regional peace and stability.

It did not name any countries, but Scarborough shoal is also claimed by the Philippines, where it is known as Bajo de Masinloc.

The exercise was aimed at testing and improving the combat readiness of China’s forces to defend national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights, the Chinese military said.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Chinese military exercises. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.