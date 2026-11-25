Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The eighth “Golden Dragon” exercises will focus on “joint counterterrorism and anti-piracy operations”.

PHNOM PENH – Staunch allies China and Cambodia began joint military exercises on Nov 25, which Phnom Penh said were the largest yet, featuring nearly 3,000 personnel across three locations.

The eighth “Golden Dragon” exercises will focus on “joint counterterrorism and anti-piracy operations” as well as humanitarian relief, and run until mid-December, China’s defence ministry said in a statement.

The opening ceremony was held at Ream Naval Base, located off Cambodia’s southern coast in the Gulf of Thailand, where Chinese renovations have raised US concerns.

Washington says the base – which was originally built partly with US funds – could give China a key strategic position near the disputed South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost in its entirety.

Cambodian leaders have repeatedly denied the base is for use by any single foreign power, and in January, a US warship made a port call there.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced in August that long-delayed joint military exercises with the United States would restart in 2027.

The two nations staged joint exercises for seven years before Phnom Penh scrapped them in early 2017, just months after holding its first Golden Dragon drills with China.

In remarks on Nov 25, Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha said the exercises with China have “no intention of threatening or causing impact to any third country”.

Instead, he said the drills were a contribution to the international community “to strengthen shared peace and humanitarian relief”.

He said they covered operations on land, at sea and in the air, involving warships, drones, helicopters, armoured vehicles, artillery and command systems.

Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) senior officer Pen Sokrethvithyea said they were bigger than 2025’s drills, which had been billed as the largest ever.

More than 2,900 personnel were involved, around 1,300 of them Chinese, he said.

In 2025, the RCAF said nearly 900 Chinese military personnel and more than 1,300 Cambodian soldiers took part.

The Chinese defence ministry said 2026’s exercises were aimed at “strengthening political mutual trust and expanding military exchanges”. AFP