China-Asean ties driving force for regional prosperity: Beijing official

BEIJING • Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi said China and Myanmar have reached consensus on a number of issues following an in-depth exchange of views on developing China-Asean relations.

Mr Yang, who had discussions with Myanmar officials during a recent visit, said the country is an important member of Asean, or the Association of South-east Asian Nations, and China attaches great importance to Asean and views the association as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy.

In a written interview with Xinhua last Friday, Mr Yang said China firmly supports Asean in its effort to grow more united and stronger, adding that China-Asean relations are a driving force for regional development and prosperity.

Noting that next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of a dialogue partnership between China and Asean, Mr Yang said that bilateral cooperation enjoys huge potential and broad prospects.

He also called on the two sides to deepen their relations in a number of areas, saying that the first is to enhance political mutual trust, and to work together to implement the important consensus reached between Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of the Asean countries.

Secondly, he said, the two sides should promote mutually beneficial development, and further align the Belt and Road Initiative with the Master Plan on Asean Connectivity 2025.

The third area, Mr Yang said, involved the two sides working closely in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that they should actively promote joint prevention and control, and strengthen cooperation in research and development of vaccines and medicines.

The fourth is to maintain regional stability, said Mr Yang, adding that China is willing to maintain close coordination and cooperation with Asean on international, regional and global issues, support multilateralism, preserve regional peace and stability, as well as safeguard international fairness and justice.

XINHUA