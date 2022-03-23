Rescuers find no survivors

No survivors have been found since a China Eastern Airlines plane crashed on Monday en route from Kunming to Guangzhou, China's civil aviation officials said last night in their first official comments on the disaster.

Investigators faced a very big challenge due to serious damage to the aircraft, said Mr Zhu Tao, director of the aviation safety office at the Civil Aviation Administration of China. Based on current evidence, they still do not have a clear idea of what caused the plane, with 132 people on board, to crash in rugged terrain near Wuzhou city in the Guangxi autonomous region.

