Children injured after balloon blast at fitness event in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Gas-inflated balloons used as props for a fitness event at Dataran Putrajaya on Saturday morning (Oct 12) exploded, injuring 16 participants including children.

Malaysian media reported that nine children and seven adults were hurt during the inciden, which took place as the Education Ministry's 2019 National Sports Month event was wrapping up.

The victims, whose ages range between four years old to in their thirties, were rushed to Putrajaya Hospital.

The helium balloon explosion that left 16 people injured was caused by a lighter that was used to cut a rope fastener.

Putrajaya OCPD Asst Comm Rosly Hasan said: "The cause of the explosion was due to a parent who tried to cut the fastener of the helium balloon with a lighter. The preliminary investigation showed that there was no criminal element to the incident."

No arrests have been made, he said on Saturday.

Putrajaya Hospital Emergency and Trauma Department head Dr Khairul Nizam Hassan said none of the victims were in critical condition.

"They suffered first- and second-degree burns. The injury areas vary with burns in the eyebrow, hair and hands," he said. "No one suffered total burns."

Following the incident, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail visited the victims at the hospital.