Childcare centre in Malaysia shuttered after death of 4-month-old baby; 2 employees arrested

– A childcare cen­tre in the Malaysian city Butter­worth has been temporarily closed pending further action by the authorities over the recent death of a four-month-old baby.

The incident, which occurred after midnight on March 9, involved a baby who died after developing complications at the childcare cen­tre located within the compound of Hospital Seberang Jaya.

It was said that the baby’s mother, a 30-year-old nurse, was working the night shift at the hospital.

On March 10 , two female employees of the 24-hour childcare centre were remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations under Sec­t­­­ion 302 of the Penal Code for murder following the death of an infant there.

Ms Lim Siew Khim, chairwoman of the Penang welfare committee, said the centre’s temporary closure was ordered under the Child Care Centre Act, with a further recommendation to revoke the centre’s registration certificate.

“For now, the centre has been ordered to cease operations temporarily while enforcement action is carried out,” she said.

Ms Lim added that the state’s social welfare department would continue to monitor the situation, including providing psychological support to the victim’s family.

“We are treating this matter very seriously. It should serve as an important reminder to all child­care centres to ensure they are properly registered and that all relevant childcare guidelines and standards are strictly adhered to.”

Ms Lim said the state is considering introducing regulations to limit operators from running more than one childcare centre, adding that applications to renew registrations would be denied if care­givers do not possess the mandatory Permata Childcare Course, or KAP , certification following six months of service.

Central Seberang Perai police chief Helmi Aris said the baby’s cause of death has yet to be determined and advised the public not to speculate. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK