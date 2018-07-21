'Child' of Krakatau spews ash and lava

The "child" of the legendary Indonesian volcano Krakatau erupted on Thursday, spewing a plume of ash high into the sky as molten lava streamed down from its summit.

Anak Krakatau - a small volcanic island that emerged from the ocean a half century after Krakatau's deadly 1883 eruption - has rumbled back to life in recent weeks, spitting flaming rocks and ash from its crater.

No one lives on Krakatau, which forms a small island in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra, but the peak is a popular tourist spot.

Indonesia's geological agency has not raised the alert level for the mountain. However, there is a 1km no-go zone around its summit.

