Chicken

Khairy hopeful exports will resume soon

Malaysia's Health Minister yesterday said he was optimistic that his country would be able to resume exports of chicken to Singapore soon, after it brings down domestic prices of poultry.

Mr Khairy Jamaluddin also indicated that the ban, which started on Wednesday, is unlikely to last a few months. Speaking to reporters during his visit to Singapore, he said he hopes the export ban is "very temporary in nature until the supply and price situation is stabilised".

He noted that supply chain issues had made it harder and more expensive to procure chicken feed. Climate issues have also affected the time taken for chickens to grow, he added.

But the situation is improving, with efforts to work with poultry producers in Malaysia to increase production and secure cheaper substitutes for chicken feed under way, he said.

 

