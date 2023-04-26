Chiang Mai’s tuk-tuk drivers changes kerb marking from red to yellow to avoid fines

CHIANG MAI - To avoid traffic fines, some tuk-tuk drivers in Chiang Mai, Thailand, are painting over the red stripes on the kerb outside a popular tourist attraction to turn them yellow.

But two of them were caught red-handed when a tourist shared a video of them in action. One of them was seen painting over the marking while another was holding an umbrella to protect them from the sun.

The incident happened near the historical landmark Tha Phae Gate, reported The Thaiger news outlet.

In Thailand, alternating red and white stripes on the kerb means that parking there is not allowed.

Temporary parking is permitted along kerbs with yellow and white stripes.

Officials from Chiang Mai Municipality Office went down to the scene to investigate the case. They found the two tuk-tuk drivers, who later confessed to the deed.

The officials said the tuk-tuk drivers are guilty of vandalism by painting the road and ordered them to pay a fine of 5,000 Thai baht ($196). They are also required to restore the markings on the kerb.