Chasing freedom, testing faith

Looking for some extra income, Ms Norainee (not her real name) signed up for a "health programme" after a former schoolmate said it would help her get a job.

But it was a trick to corner her and three other women in a room. Threatening violence, he forced them to stimulate him sexually.

"We were too afraid to tell anyone," says the 26-year-old student, clasping a cushion in a downtown Yala cafe as she recounts the abuse from two years ago. They mustered the courage to go to the police, but instead were asked lurid questions about their sex lives by male officers. The case was settled out of court and the perpetrator let off.

While sex crimes and gender-based violence are generally under-reported in Thailand, victims in the conflict-ridden southern provinces of Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani face a particularly odious process in seeking justice.

Patriarchal practices in the Malay-Muslim majority region have been reinforced by the 14-year upsurge in separatist violence and pervasive military presence, say local activists.

On the one hand, the conflict has created some 3,000 widows and over 10,000 orphans among the population of around two million, and turned erstwhile housewives into sole breadwinners. Malay-Muslim women have become vocal advocates for their husbands, brothers, fathers and sons who have been unjustly killed or detained by security officers.

LOWER PRIORITY This is an 'under the carpet' issue... The insurgency makes it more complicated. Security officers are concerned about security. They don't want to deal with social problems. MS ROSIDAH PUSU, a Pattani-based activist who chairs the Southern Women's Peace Network to Stop Violence.

But a persistent hush hangs over violations against women by their own community, often shrugged off as customary practices. It is a topic which state officials - wary of ruffling local Islamic leaders they work with - hesitate to venture into, say activists.

Stuck between conservative religious leaders and impassive state agencies, women seeking help have few good options.

Meanwhile, those who question or challenge traditional gender boundaries are disparaged by their communities, as the world trains its gaze on the bombs and bullets.

'UNDER THE CARPET'

Government policy on Malay Muslims tends towards assimilation or accommodation according to the political winds in Bangkok. In 1946, Islamic laws were made applicable to Muslims in Pattani, Narathiwat, Yala and Satun provinces in family and inheritance matters.

Under the government of then prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre chief Tawee Sodsong also earned Malays' goodwill by expediting the payment of millions of baht in state compensation for victims of the violence, as well as pledging more financial support for Islamic schools and the authorities. Some of his initiatives stalled when he was shunted aside after the 2014 military coup.

But officials are generally wary of treading on religious sensitivities.So the ready support offered to widows and orphans does not quite extend in the same way to women being hit - or sometimes knifed or burnt - by their husbands at home.

"This is an 'under the carpet' issue," says Ms Rosidah Pusu, a Pattani-based activist who chairs the Southern Women's Peace Network to Stop Violence.

The 46-year-old journalist greets us in her pink-walled office with the patient smile of someone used to badgering Islamic leaders and law enforcement officers for answers. "The insurgency makes it more complicated. Security officers are concerned about security. They don't want to deal with social problems."

But the insurgency adds to the underdevelopment and delinquency that raise tensions at home.

Ms Pateemoh Pohitaedoah, the founder of women's rights group We Peace, observes that domestic violence is higher in the so-called "red zones", or districts where insurgents are the most active and the military pushback intense. Men, frustrated at having to stay indoors for their safety, take it out on their wives, she says. In the remote, mountainous areas, battered women have nowhere to flee.

Officially, domestic violence in the three provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat - key parts of the restive Thai "deep south" - is not serious compared with many other provinces in the country. According to the Office of Women's Affairs and Family Development, Chumphon province topped the charts in 2016 with 35 reported cases of domestic violence.

But data carefully compiled by Ms Rosidah paints a more worrying picture: Last year, 722 women filed complaints with the Pattani Provincial Islamic Council about violent husbands.

That is likely the tip of the iceberg, she says. "A woman who reports domestic abuse here would very likely have endured it for a long time before that. For like 10 years - not one or two years."

Eventually, the swollen eyelids and never-healing bruises compel them to seek help from an authority. Rather than going to the police - whom many local Malays are wary of - they turn to their local imams or Islamic councils, which are considered the highest Muslim authorities in each province. This means submitting to the daunting scrutiny of the mostly male officials.

For years, Ms Rosidah has offered regional Islamic councils the services of female volunteers from her group to assist during victim interviews. Only Narathiwat's council has said "yes". A Sunday Times check with Pattani's Islamic council found that until five years ago, the only women working there were cleaners. Now it has 10 full-time female employees, of whom five are investigating officers.

But trying to prove domestic abuse before Islamic councils can sometimes be difficult.

"Some community religious leaders and Islamic (council) members accuse the women of being emotional and do not believe that domestic violence had occurred. They also suggest that women do not have religious knowledge and are unable to decide what is best," says a report by the Patani Working Group for Monitoring of International Mechanisms, Thailand, submitted at a United Nations meeting in Geneva last year.

National human rights commissioner Angkhana Neelapaijit, a Bangkok-based Muslim who has looked into deep-south issues over the past decade, says: "Nobody wants to talk about the interpretation of Islam."

In one of the worst cases Ms Angkhana has encountered, a Muslim government officer was raped by her boss during an official field trip. The rapist then took her to a local imam, who solemnised their marriage. Over the next two years, the rapist-turned-husband shaved her head, forced her to take drugs and burnt her genitals with cigarettes.

She managed to get a divorce with the help of her parents. But the man was never punished, says Ms Angkhana.

BREAKING AWAY - AND KEEPING QUIET

Men who batter their wives in the deep south are often unlikely to face prosecution, say activists.

Most marriages in the region fall outside the purview of the civil court system as they are customary marriages under Islamic family and inheritance laws.

Based on figures shared with The Sunday Times by the Narathiwat Provincial Islamic Council, nearly eight in every 10 marriages between Thai nationals in that province last year fell into that category.

As Thailand has no syariah courts, provincial Islamic authorities have limited judicial powers. This, as well as the disapproval of divorce in Islam, means officials prefer to reconcile estranged couples.

Women who persist in seeking a divorce may face a difficult - and even exorbitant - process.

Islamic law gives men the exclusive right to divorce their wives through "talak", which is to "release or divorce". Muslim women can end their marriages too under "khuluk", which requires them to pay their husbands compensation.

A woman in her 30s shows us a copy of her divorce document issued by the Yala Provincial Islamic Council. "The husband states before witnesses 'I khuluk/sell talak to my wife at 350,000 baht (S$14,000)'", it says in Jawi script.

Says Ms Pateemoh: "Some women have to sell land, homes and cars to get their divorce. This is something that women tend to conceal because the community sees women who seek divorce as 'bad' women."

Islamic council officials do not deny such transactions exist, but stress that they are not common.

"There are some cases, but only a few," says Mr Shihabuddin Walong, the syariah division chief at Pattani's Islamic council, where a dozen or so townsfolk in tudung and songkok are waiting listlessly for various types of paperwork to be processed during a Sunday Times visit.

Mr Shihabuddin says: "If they come to us to say they want to buy and sell talaq, we tell them that's not necessary. If the men insist, we will probe. How long have they been married? How many children do they have? It is certainly not right if they have four or five kids. In those cases, the husbands should be the one who pays the woman.

"Maybe, if they are newly married, and the woman finds someone new... we may side with the man. But the amount (she pays) must not exceed half of the dowry."

Almost all the divorces being sought are initiated by women, Mr Shihabuddin reveals. "So many women come to us. In many of these cases, the husbands are the irresponsible ones."

Some men, for example, abandon their spouses without financial support, after marrying second or third wives. Polygamy is permitted for Muslims in this region.

"If the wives insist, we have to accept and follow the wives' demands because it is cruel to women," he says. "The Quran says we have to look after wives well. Even if we want to leave them, we have to do it in a nice way."

A NEW PLAYING FIELD

The sun is low in the sky when 12-year-old Tuan Nur Firdaos flicks a football above her tudung-clad head. Around her on the artificial turf in Pattani is a hodgepodge squad of students, food vendors, a university lecturer and even young men. She runs circles around them, looking as if the ball is glued to her shimmering orange Nikes.

"Why am I good at playing football? Maybe I'm talented," the private Islamic school student tells The Sunday Times later, sounding more thoughtful than cocky.

Nur is a member of Buku football club, an oddity even in football-mad Thailand. It puts men, women, boys and girls on the same pitch, at the same time.

"We play football not just for sport, but for gender equality," says Dr Anticha Sangchai, a philosophy lecturer at Prince of Songkla University, Pattani, who founded the football club with her partner.

"People always think of football as a man's sport, an aggressive sport. But this arrangement sends a very strong message to society. It challenges people to think about the spaces for different genders."

A diverse group does indeed join The Sunday Times for a friendly game. Some of the Malay-Muslim women wear jogging pants and tudung, while others don knee-length shorts with baggy T-shirts. Some have their hair cropped close to their scalp, and others let their long tresses bounce free. Two young men dart around the pitch trying to steal the ball from the feet of the dribbling women. Nobody seems to care how anybody looks, as everybody is trying to score a goal. Little boys training in the neighbouring pitch crowd around to gawk.

But playing football has not always been this easy. Conservatives who prefer to see gender-segregated sport - or even have women stay indoors - have taunted or even harassed some of the footballers.

"They think I invite girls onto the soccer pitch to turn them into lesbians," says Dr Anticha.

She and her partner run a bookstore - also called Buku - which is used as a space for discussions on self-care, well-being as well as gender and sexuality. They were targeted by vicious abuse on social media last year after local broadcaster Thai PBS featured their work.

With the furore blown over, pint-sized dynamo Nur really just wants to emulate her idol, Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

"My dream is to be a professional football player," she says. "My mother said that if it's possible, she would support me. But she wants me to be a government officer."

Across the deep south, insurgent attacks are on the wane even though the outlook for peace remains uncertain. Thailand's military government continues to talk to insurgent representatives about plans that could determine the future of the region, at a negotiating table where no local woman sits.

On the ground though, the women working on some of the community's most neglected issues say they enjoy growing support. Local Malay parents of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, for example, quietly thank Dr Anticha for her work.

Volunteers, meanwhile, unfailingly chip in to pay rent for the office of the Patani Women Organisation, which runs support group meetings for women. "We try to let them solve their own problems," says the group's chairman, Mr Kofsoh Wani. "We ask them: 'How would you like me to help you? What are you going to do?'"

Ms Norainee knows the answer. Drawing lessons from her ordeal with the sexual offender, she tries to step up when she sees others in similar distress.

"There was an effeminate student at my college, and the other students molested him. I confronted one bully and warned him that his actions could be reported to the police," she says. "The 'ladyboy' was grateful, and started confiding in me after that."