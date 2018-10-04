Charges against Rosmah according to rule of law, not act of revenge, says PM Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Charging former premier Najib Razak's wife Rosmah Mansor in court was done according to the law, and was not an act of revenge, said Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

He said this goes to show that no one is above the law.

"Those who act against the law, legal process will be carried out.

"That is our promise. It is not about revenge," he said after opening the 6th Asean Ministerial Meeting of Disaster Management on Thursday (Oct 4).

Rosmah, 66, pleaded not guilty to all 17 charges of money laundering involving about RM7 million (S$2.3 million) at the Sessions Court earlier on Thursday.

She was slapped with multiple counts of money-laundering charges framed under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Her daughter Nooryana Najwa Najib, in an Instagram posting, accused the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission of "going too far" with her mother's arrest.

She said that while she could accept the actions taken against her father, her mother's arrest and the earlier raid on her grandmother Tun Rahah Mohammad Noah's house had exceeded limits.