Changing old policies not easy, but Pakatan Harapan must be confident: Anwar Ibrahim

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - It is not an easy task to change policies that have been accepted by the people for over half a century, says Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his speech at the DAP 2019 National Congress on Sunday (May 5).

However, Pakatan Harapan has to be confident and should not cave in and make the mistake of defaulting on its manifesto promises due to pressure or surprises, he added.

Anwar said people would continue to support Pakatan as the government if the ruling coalition stayed true to its struggles and remained transparent, clean and not arrogant.

"We have to maintain our stand, and Pakatan Harapan has to give strong support to Tun's (Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) leadership as well as continue with the national agenda we have promised the people," he said.

According to Anwar, he and his Pakatan colleagues would ensure delivery of the promises made in the ruling coalition's election manifesto, some of which had been delivered and some of which required deliberation.

"We must honour our commitment to the people.

"We were given the mandate under that premise, and we will gather and continue to struggle in defence of every single citizen of this country.

"No one should feel marginialised or neglected," said Anwar.

There has to be need-based policies revolving around the people's welfare and requirements, he added.

He said it was important to ensure that these need-based policies reach every Malaysian.

"We can see in issues that arise that there are some who have been overlooked.

"I urge not to formulate policies that are perceived to encompass everyone but forgets the smallholders, poor fishermen and estate workers who still need to be helped," said Anwar.

He also said that Pakatan could not talk about need-based policies if it did not implement policies that helped all Malaysians, especially to those who were poor and marginalised.

He said one of the reasons certain quarters were overlooked was because the government had still not managed to relay information and clarification to them.

"Just like in any country where there's a transition from an old corrupted and discriminatory system to a new democratic system, there will be problems," said Anwar.

He added that it would be best for the Pakatan leadership to recognise this and try to solve it properly.

He said Pakatan was still strong and had just gone through a year.

"Pakatan Harapan is existing not for us but for all Malaysians," Anwar added.