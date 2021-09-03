Changes in criteria worry expats, potential investors

Danish national Peter Jensen has called Malaysia home for 27 years. But new requirements set to be imposed under a scheme that allows foreigners to live in the country for 10 years may force him to leave Malaysia and his family behind.

Mr Jensen, 79, said he has been living full time in Penang since 1994, married a local woman and purchased an apartment in the state.

The retired director of an international furniture company said the new criteria now sought by the government for Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) holders would rule him out.

Under the new requirements, MM2H holders should have offshore income of at least RM40,000 (S$12,930) a month - compared with RM10,000 previously - and a fixed-deposit account with a minimum of RM1 million.

The Home Ministry has said it will review the changes to the scheme, following criticism that they would drive out investors.

"I have totally cut my life with Denmark and we have not been back since 2014, but our family comes to Penang every year where they'd spend money as tourists for two weeks," he told The Straits Times. He and his wife have three adult daughters.

"If the government will not be compassionate, I, as one of many MM2H expatriates, will be in deep financial trouble as all our money has been spent here. Our local spouses cannot join us due to resident visa problems in our countries of birth, and we can't start a new life in a neighbouring country."

Mr Jensen, whose visa is set to expire in 2023, first applied for resident status in Malaysia in 2002 under the Silver Hair programme.

The programme was replaced that same year with the MM2H scheme, which allows foreigners to live in Malaysia for 10 years with their spouses, children below the age of 21 and parents over 60. It was temporarily suspended in August last year before being reactivated last month.

Since its inception, a total of 57,478 applications have been approved and a cumulative income of RM11.89 billion has been generated through fees, visa charges, purchases of properties and vehicles, fixed deposits, and monthly household expenditure, reported Malaysian newspaper The Star.

The massive revenue it contributed prompted Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar of Johor to urge the government to immediately review the new conditions for the programme, describing them as too restrictive and causing Malaysia to lose its investors.

Requirements for MM2H holders

CURRENTLY • An offshore income of at least RM10,000 (S$3,230) a month • A minimum of RM150,000 or RM300,000 in a Malaysian fixed deposit account, depending on the holder's age • Proof of liquid assets worth between RM350,000 and RM500,000, depending on the holder's age • Valid for 10 years PROPOSED CHANGES • Participants must be in the country for at least 90 cumulative days in a year • An offshore income of at least RM40,000 a month • A minimum of RM1 million in a Malaysian fixed deposit account • Proof of liquid assets worth between RM500,000 and RM1.5 million, depending on the holder's age • Valid for five years

Mr Vincent Fong, founder of the MM2H Club agency, said a survey done by the agency on the new terms found that nearly 90 per cent of existing MM2H participants would choose to terminate their visas or leave the country when their terms expire.

"However, as the new guidelines are still pending further review, a lot of the existing second homers are opting for a wait-and-see approach while planning their alternative residence if need be," he told The Straits Times, adding that the survey also showed a spike in inquiries about a similar residency programme in Thailand.

"If 'continuity of policy' is not considered by the authorities, Malaysia may well be shooting itself in the foot in this era when economic development in all forms is treasured."

Under the new regulations, which were announced on Aug 11, foreigners must also prove liquid assets of between RM500,000 and RM1.5 million, depending on their age.

"I have no way to prove that, so (if the new requirements involve present visa holders), I will be forced to leave Malaysia in 2023 at the age of 81 years, with little relationship with Denmark or other countries as I sold my assets when I joined the MM2H," Mr Jensen said.

"Since MM2H holders with Malaysian spouses might face the problem that their spouses and children might not be able to obtain a resident visa in their respective home countries, the Malaysian government is then instrumental in a forced separation for the remainder of their lives. Will the Malaysian government really be responsible for such a cruel act to humanity?"