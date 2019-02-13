Challenges on the rise, but opportunities are present in US-Asean ties

JAKARTA - Young leaders convening during the US-Asean Partnership Forum say there are growing challenges with the United States's reduced involvement in South-east Asia, which has opened the way for China to exert greater power over the 10-member Asean group.

Among the challenges raised were weak US support in infrastructure development in the region and limited investment fund alternatives after the US withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), four of the 25 representatives of the Pacific Forum Young Leaders Programme said at a discussion on Wednesday (Feb 13).

They, however, remain optimistic that opportunities lie within these challenges, hoping that while Asean is keeping its independence and centrality, it can look to the US as a "capacity builder" in a wide range of areas from infrastructure, cyber security to environment, from whom it could learn.

Ms Nur'Asyura Salleh, Asia project manager for US-based non-governmental organisation One Earth Future, pointed out there is a significant gap between the US and China's support in the infrastructure development across the globe, which also affects the South-east Asia region.

The US, under its Better Utilisation of Investments Leading to Development Act, has a budget of US$60 billion (S$81.5 billion), which is also distributed under a partnership with US companies, to South-east Asia, South Asia and Africa, among others. In contrast, China has invested around US$1 trillion for its Belt and Road Initiative across the world.

Asean, meanwhile, needs around US$110 billion in infrastructure spending a year until 2025, according to the Asian Development Bank.

"Currently, it is projected that only half of the budget funding will be met over the next 10 years in countries like Vietnam," Ms Nur'Asyura said of the big financing need in the region.

Andrew Rowan, the director of GKTA Group, a business advisory firm, said that Asean needs to set up an infrastructure institute that will focus on financing, among others, to maintain its independence, while also allows cross-border collaboration and expertise sharing, which can allow participation from other countries, including the US, and the private sector. The body will also identify "investible and bankable" projects outside those that can be funded by the ADB, he added.

Zing Yang, a senior vice-president at VNX Exchange, a marketplace and trading platform for tokenised venture capital assets, said that another challenge is attributable to the US retreat from the TPP, which has enabled China to advance its own agenda for Asean.

"With the decline in the US engagement in the region and the focus on domestic policies, Asean states, particularly smaller ones in need of investment, are left vulnerable to debt-trap diplomacy and potential economic coercion by China," she said.

Chinese investment in Asean is set to triple to US$500 billion by 2035 and the trade war might accelerate the relocation of companies from China to the region, Ms Yang added. She didn't specify the exact nature of the investment.

One solution, said Ms Yang, was involving US allies, such as Japan and Australia, in providing low-interest rate credit to counter China's strong use of concessional loans to Asean members.

Pointing to the US role of capacity builder, Ms Yang also hoped for cooperation in other development issues in Asean, from cyber security to environment. The US, for instance, can promote the US cyber-security partnership initiative, which is aligned with Singapore's Asean Cyber Capacity programme and expand the former to South-east Asian countries as well.