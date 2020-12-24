Central Java to conduct Covid-19 screening at tourist spots

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Central Java administration plans to screen holidaygoers using antigen tests at some famous tourist destinations, such as Borobudur Temple, during the Christmas and New Year holidays to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Dubbed Operation Yustisi, the operation will set up screening posts at 11 locations across the province, six of which are holiday spots.

"The Central Java Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) will enlist 50 officials who will be working (at the 11 locations) from Dec 24 to 31," Central Java Satpol PP head Budiyanto Eko Purwono told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday (Dec 23).

"They will join forces with local Satpol PP and health agency officials as well as the police and the military."

People flocking to the Borobudur Temple in Magelang from Dec 23 to 31 and Prambanan Temple in Klaten from Dec 26 to 31 will be screened.

Health screenings will also be held at other tourist destinations including Dieng Highlands in Wonosobo, Baturaden in Banyumas, Semilir eco park in Semarang and Tawangmangu in Karanganyar, from Thursday (Dec 24) to Sunday (Dec 27).

Covid-19 screening will also be conducted at five rest areas along toll roads in the province, including one rest area in Tegal and one in Batang.

Mr Budiyanto said anyone who tested positive using the antigen tests would immediately be sent to a quarantine facility in the nearest regency or city.

Previously, the national Covid-19 task force issued a circular that regulates travel for the year-end holiday season from Dec 19, 2020 to Jan 8, 2021.

One of the requirements for travelers in the circular letter is that travelers using air transportation or land transportation from, to or within Java island must present a negative rapid antigen test result, valid for three days prior to departure.

The National Police Traffic Corps started Operation Lilin 2020 on Monday (Dec 21) until Jan 4, to provide security and conduct random antigen tests for travelers in around 70 rest areas along intercity roads across the country.

The police will also deploy 123,000 personnel for the operation to disperse crowds.

Indonesia is South-east Asia's worst-hit country in the pandemic.

As at Wednesday, the virus has killed 20,408 people and infected 685,639, with many hospitals nearly full while medical workers are suffering from response fatigue.