Central Java governor in spotlight after being snubbed

A very popular member of Indonesia's ruling party has come under the spotlight after he was glaringly excluded from a list of invitees to a recent Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) event aimed at consolidating support in Central Java province ahead of the 2024 general election.

Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo has ostensibly found himself in the doghouse for what his party cadre perceive to be his over-ambition. This was political deja vu of the 2013 treatment of then Jakarta Governor Joko Widodo, now President, who would later be picked by PDI-P to be its presidential candidate.

The event over the weekend was well attended by mayors, PDI-P regents in the Central Java province and party colleagues. Presidential aspirant Puan Maharani, who is the daughter of party chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri, delivered a keynote speech.

Ms Puan, a former minister, is the current Parliament Speaker.

Explaining the snub, a PDI-P party leader alleged that Mr Ganjar has conspicuously promoted himself on social media without coordinating with the party.

Mr Ganjar, 52, runs his own YouTube channel to showcase important milestones of his work and other activities, such as speeches and visits to street food outlets popular with the community.

A 3½-minute video early in the pandemic in March last year saw Mr Ganjar speaking on the telephone with 80-year-old medical doctor Handoko Gunawan, who was at the front line treating coronavirus patients. The video went viral and was widely praised.

"Last time, victory in the local elections was the bellwether of someone's chance to win a presidential race. Today, it is how one manages the Covid-19 pandemic," Mr Metta Dharmasaputra, co-founder and chief executive of Jakarta-based business and research firm Katadata, told The Straits Times.

A video uploaded earlier this week on Mr Ganjar's YouTube channel shows a South Korean company breaking ground on the construction of a 5 trillion rupiah (S$463 million) plant in Central Java that would employ 1,200 workers. He promised two other heavyweight names would follow suit.

These moves, however, have not gone down well within his party.

"If he wants to be a presidential candidate, he has to get prior consent from the party chairman who holds the authority," said Mr Bambang Wuryanto, a member of PDI-P's central board who is in charge of campaigning for the general election. Mr Ganjar, fielded as a PDI-P candidate, was elected as Central Java governor in 2018 and his term ends in 2023.

In provincial governor and presidential elections in Indonesia, voters elect their candidate directly. In the legislative elections for Parliament seats, voters directly pick which party they want to be represented by.

"His assigned duty is to be a governor. When his term ends, he has to first report back to the party chairman," stressed Mr Bambang.

Mr Ganjar did not respond to ST seeking comments.

In 2013, Mr Widodo also faced opposition from PDI-P elites including Ms Puan and then party secretary-general Tjahjo Kumolo, who wanted Mr Widodo to complete his term as Jakarta governor from 2012 to 2017. But party chairman Megawati later decided to field Mr Widodo in the presidential election.

Mr Ganjar has consistently fared above Ms Puan in recent popularity polls. All surveys have put him above 10 per cent, with Ms Puan trailing with less than 5 per cent of respondents' support.

Indonesia's next presidential election is three years away, but several prominent figures have been gearing up to put out their names as possible candidates.

The 2024 election is attractive to potential contenders because they would not face an incumbent president who would typically have a big political advantage over challengers. Mr Widodo is serving out his second five-year term and cannot seek re-election under the Indonesian Constitution.

Apparent contenders in the 2024 race are State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir, 50, and Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, 58, who is also chairman of the country's oldest party Golkar. Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, 68, who was twice defeated when he ran against Mr Widodo, may also run for a third time.

Outside the Cabinet, besides Mr Ganjar, there are two other ambitious provincial governors eyeing the top post: Jakarta's Anies Baswedan, 52, and West Java's Ridwan Kamil, 49.