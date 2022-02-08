Cashing in on champion cattle

A jockey taking part in the Pacu Jawi, a traditional cow race held at a paddy field in the Tanah Datar regency in West Sumatra, Indonesia, last Saturday.

Pacu Jawi means "fast bull" in the local language of the Minangkabau tribe and the event serves a few purposes - to plough the paddy fields, to celebrate the rice harvest and to demonstrate the strength of the animals, which translates to more money.

In Pacu Jawi, the jockey straddles the wooden contraption worn by his two cattle.

He holds on to the contraption and, sometimes, even bites the animals' tails in a bid to make them go faster.

This is made all the more challenging as the animals tend to move in separate directions.

The winning pair of cattle can be sold for several hundred or even thousands of dollars.

Pacu Jawi, which was invented more than 400 years ago, is believed to have originated from a small town called Batusangkar, capital of the Tanah Datar regency.

The race takes places almost every weekend in one of the 14 subdistricts of the Tanah Datar regency.