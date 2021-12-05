For Subscribers
Letter From Manila
Cash is still king in Philippines? Maybe, but not for long
GCash is now the largest digital payment platform there for cashless transactions, with 1 in 2 Filipinos - some 50 million - using the app
Until seven months ago, Ms Patria Belardo's biggest irritation was having to hunt for loose change.
She and her husband ride from one house to another on their e-bikes around a large community in Paranaque city, south of the capital Manila, to sell seafood, fruits and vegetables.