Asian Insider

Cash is not king for Malaysia’s urban youth

Equal opportunities in education are a key concern for urban youth voters. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES
Zunaira Saieed
Malaysia Correspondent
Updated
Published
44 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s urban youth will not be appeased by cash handouts, and instead plan to vote for a political party that can deal with corruption, higher costs of living and the weaker ringgit, according to a street poll done in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor by The Straits Times.

Adopting a big-picture perspective, respondents said factors affecting Malaysia’s economic development, as well as its affirmative action policies, would determine their choice of party in the Nov 19 general election.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top