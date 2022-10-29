Cash is not king for Malaysia’s urban youth

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s urban youth will not be appeased by cash handouts, and instead plan to vote for a political party that can deal with corruption, higher costs of living and the weaker ringgit, according to a street poll done in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor by The Straits Times.

Adopting a big-picture perspective, respondents said factors affecting Malaysia’s economic development, as well as its affirmative action policies, would determine their choice of party in the Nov 19 general election.