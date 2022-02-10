Cases spike, Muhyiddin tests positive

PETALING JAYA • Malaysia recorded 17,134 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, a level last seen in September last year, the Health Ministry said.

The spike came on the same day former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin tested positive for Covid-19.

Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new cases took the cumulative number of cases in the country to 2,956,332 since the pandemic began. He added that only 86, or 0.5 per cent, of yesterday's new cases were in categories three, four and five, which denote severe illness.

In a tweet, Dr Noor Hisham said 17,048 of the new cases were in categories one and two, meaning those stricken were either asymptomatic or displayed only mild symptoms.

Mr Muhyiddin said he was all right. "I tested positive this morning after doing the RT-PCT test," he said in a tweet yesterday, adding he was experiencing only mild symptoms.

"In accordance with the health ministry's protocols, I will undergo quarantine at home," he said, urging those who may have come into close contact with him to follow the ministry's Covid-19 rules.

The development comes a day after he chaired a National Recovery Council meeting, which proposed reopening the nation's borders to international visitors as early as March 1.

Based on photos posted on Mr Muhyiddin's Facebook page, those who attended the meeting included Capital A chief Tony Fernandes, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz and Trade Minister Azmin Ali.

Despite the bad news, Malaysia must hold fast to its decision to transit to the endemic phase, said Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein. "The final decision (on dates) will be made by the Covid-19 pandemic management special committee, which is chaired by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and involves members of the Opposition as well as health experts.

"We must not be swayed from our decision to move to the endemic phase. We must move forward," Mr Hishammuddin told reporters after attending a ministers' meeting at Wisma Pertahanan on Tuesday.

He said the government was aware that many were worried by the surge in cases of the Omicron variant.

"But as we have seen via the Health Ministry reports, although positive cases are high, intensive care unit bed occupancy remains low," said Mr Hishammuddin.

"This shows that the health system nationwide is still under control and not burdened."

