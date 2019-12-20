Carollers bring Christmas cheer to streets of Jakarta for first time

Groups of singers brought cheer to Jakarta's main streets, filling the air with Christmas carols and tunes, yesterday evening - the first time it has happened in the capital city of the world's largest Muslim-majority country.

Around 30 carollers, in black and white attire with a red scarf made of North Sumatra cloth, or ulos, sang a series of popular Christmas songs to almost 200 people at Dukuh Atas Park in Central Jakarta.

Over at Jakarta's iconic roundabout Bundaran Hotel Indonesia in Central Jakarta, a five-member band played popular tunes such as Feliz Navidad and All I Want For Christmas Is You to dozens of people. The event was supported by the Jakarta government, according to its organiser.

Jakarta resident Dava Kholifah, 18, a Muslim university student who was at the roundabout, said: "I think this event is positive, especially for Christians. I hope it can be held each year to bring something different (to the city)," she told The Straits Times.

The Christmas carolling events, between 5pm and 7pm Jakarta time from Wednesday to today, took place at 11 spots, including various MRT stations.

Such celebrations held outdoors in the heart of the city were the first Jakarta has seen.

Most Christians in the country usually keep a low profile in their Christmas celebrations. While the majority of Muslims practise a moderate form of Islam, vocal conservative groups have campaigned for intolerant values and have occasionally taken to the streets and committed anarchic acts.

Bank employee Lydia, who goes by one name, likes the event at Dukuh Atas Park. "This is new. I feel like I am overseas," said Lydia, a Christian in her 50s.

"We are tired of having tensions," she said, referring to the April presidential election, which saw political groups play the religion card to support Mr Prabowo Subianto, the only challenger to incumbent President Joko Widodo.

In recent years, Indonesia has seen rising tensions in the political field involving religious issues.

This was especially evident in Jakarta, where the 2017 gubernatorial election became a battleground between Dr Anies Baswedan, a Muslim of Arab descent, and incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, a Christian of Chinese descent.

Dr Anies defeated Mr Basuki, better known as Ahok, who was then sentenced to two years' jail for blasphemy against Islam.

Yesterday evening, Dr Anies was at the roundabout, where he was welcomed by people there with requests for selfies.

"We have built a third space - pavements - for cultural events and we facilitate all to perform there. Nearing the Christmas festivities, we're giving a chance to communities to hold this event," Dr Anies told The Straits Times as he mingled with the audience.

He is said to be attempting to fix ties with minority groups, as he is widely believed to be preparing to run for the 2024 presidential election. When asked if the event was politically motivated, he said: "It's too far. Let's celebrate (it)."