Car sales fall for second straight year

The sales of new motor vehicles in Malaysia fell for the second consecutive year in a row last year, an indication of how the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the economy.

The total industry volume registered in 2021 was 508,911 units, a 4 per cent drop from the 529,514 units the year before. But the decline was less than the 12.4 per cent recorded in 2020.

The imposition of movement curbs has had a negative impact on the economy, said Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) president Aishah Ahmad.

"Other factors which adversely affected our economy and, in turn, our automotive market were the supply chain disruptions, and the massive floods in several states in December 2021. All these factors contributed to another extremely tough year," she told a virtual news conference yesterday.

The widespread flooding from mid-December displaced thousands and killed at least 54 people. About 5,000 flood-hit cars had been sent for repairs, although numbers were still being compiled, Datuk Aishah said.

The easing of Covid-19 restrictions from last October has contributed to improved sales of new vehicles, including commercial ones needed for the running of businesses, she said.

The extension of a sales tax exemption incentive until Dec 31 last year also helped to sustain the demand for new passenger vehicles, she added.

Under the Pemerkasa Plus economic stimulus package last year aimed at tackling economic challenges during the pandemic, the government allowed a sales tax exemption of up to 100 per cent for completely knocked-down passenger vehicles and 50 per cent on completely built-up ones. The exemption has been extended to June 30 this year.

The top-selling cars for the year remained Malaysian makes Perodua and Proton, which had a combined market share of 59.3 per cent, while Toyota overtook Honda to come in third.

Last year, sales of passenger vehicles saw a 5.9 per cent decline. But sales of commercial vehicles grew by 15.9 per cent to reach 56,248 units, due to a rise in demand as companies anticipated an economic rebound.

MAA expects automotive sales to improve this year, with 17.9 per cent growth, fuelled by an improvement in the economy and the sales tax exemption.