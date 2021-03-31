Thai teacher Sattawat Kongsang, dressed as Captain America, teaching a class at Prataungtipvittaya School in Bangkok yesterday. The school's teachers occasionally don cosplay costumes of anime, comic superhero and popular culture characters, such as Captain America, Demon Slayer and Harry Potter, when conducting interview tests for students who want to progress to the 12th grade, to make the process less daunting. The teachers also wear such costumes during examinations or during lessons to help reduce stress for students and to encourage them to participate more in class. This move by the teachers has gone viral online, with a recent post getting over 9,000 shares.
Captain America shows he's a class act
- Published34 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 31, 2021, with the headline 'Captain America shows he's a class act'. Subscribe