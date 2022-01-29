Candidates to watch in Bangkok by-election

BANGKOK - Several high profile figures from the opposition and some new political parties will be giving the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) that used to hold the seat a run for its money in Sunday's by-election in Bangkok's Laksi-Chatuchak district.

The PPRP has fielded businesswoman Saralrasmi Jenjaka, 50, in the election. The constituency 9 seat became vacant after her husband, Mr Sira Jenjaka, was stripped of his position as its member of parliament in December. The Constitutional Court ruled that he had been unqualified to run in the 2019 election due to a 1995 fraud conviction.

Mrs Jenjaka's campaign is banking largely on her husband's track record and she has promised to carry on with his work if elected. She has also said that her focus would be on caring for the vulnerable, including the disabled and sick.

The PPRP has been pulling out all the stops to support Mrs Jenjaka, a political novice, with bigwigs like party leader Prawit Wongsuwan accompanying her on door-to-door visits to woo voters.

But political observers say that her chances may be hurt by the fact that she is seen as a proxy for her husband. She has already been criticised for lacking political experience.

Several analysts are betting on the Pheu Thai candidate, Mr Surachat Thienthong, 42, coming out on top in the poll, given his history as a former MP for the Laksi district.

Mr Surachat also ran for the Laksi-Chatuchak seat in 2019 when he lost by a narrow margin to Mr Sira. The Pheu Thai candidate has remained active in the area in the last few years.

As part of his campaigning, Mr Surachat promised to "strongly" scrutinise government spending, particularly on projects related to the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure that taxpayers money was spent effectively.

Another face to watch at the poll will be Kla party secretary-general Atavit Suwannapakde, who won the constituency 9 seat in 2011.

Mr Atavit, 43, has raised the issues of economic hardship and flood problems as part of his campaigning.

Actor-turned-politician Karoonpon Tieansuwan, 45, is representing the Move Forward Party in the poll. A vocal critic of the government, he has pledged to reform the Thai armed forces and has also campaigned on bread and butter issues.

Other candidates in the poll include those from the Thai Teacher for People Party, the Thai Civilised Party, and the royalist Thai Pakdee party.