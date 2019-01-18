Candidates face off in Indonesia's election debate

Taking centre stage at the first debate for Indonesia's 2019 presidential election were General Elections Commission chairman Arief Budiman (centre) with (from far left) vice-presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin and incumbent President Joko Widodo, along with their rivals Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno. Mr Joko and his challenger Mr Prabowo yesterday offered big visions for the country during the debate that also saw them attacking each other and defending their own positions. The debate was the first of five live sessions ahead of the April 17 presidential election. Both candidates came across as sure-footed and engaged. And while pollster surveys showed that Mr Joko and his running mate Dr Ma'ruf are ahead, there is a big pool of undecided voters who could yet change the picture three months later.

Claims and rebuttals rule as Jokowi debates Prabowo

Many pertinent issues raised but details lacking