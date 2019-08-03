Candid discussions at Asean meeting

Small blasts around Bangkok failed to derail high-level talks in the Thai capital yesterday as Japan and South Korea squared off at Asean's meeting with regional foreign ministers.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the region to consider US-supported, private-sector led development, while Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that US President Donald Trump's move to impose 10 per cent tariffs on more Chinese goods was unconstructive to resolving their trade war .

Meanwhile, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan called for nurturing of a "greater, deeper reservoir of strategic trust within Asia".

