Canadian tourist dies during climb at Krabi’s Tiger Cave Temple; second fatal incident there in days

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The man reportedly collapsed near the 1,100th step of the temple’s 1,260-step staircase as he and his wife were making their way to the mountaintop shrine.

A Canadian t ourist died on March 29 while attempting the steep “summit challenge” at Krabi’s Tiger Cave Temple, one of southern Thailand’s best-known religious landmarks.

The man reportedly collapsed near the 1,100th step of the temple’s 1,260-step staircase as he and his wife were making their way to the mountaintop shrine.

Local reports described it as the second fatal incident on the staircase in just four days.

Rescuers from the Krabi Phithak Pracha Foundation were called to the scene after the tourist was found unconscious on the staircase.

People nearby reportedly tried to resuscitate him before emergency teams arrived, but rescue workers said he had no pulse and could not be revived. His body was later carried down the steep stairway.

His Thai wife, 61 year-old Supanya Srisuthanyawong, told police the couple were visiting Krabi and had intended to climb to the top to pay respect to the Buddha statues there.

She said they had completed similar climbs before and that her husband complained of dizziness before losing consciousness.

After the incident was shared on social media, many Thai users called for stronger safety measures at the temple.

Suggestions included installing a cable car, restricting access for elderly visitors and introducing health checks for people attempting the climb, amid concern over the number of accidents and medical emergencies reported on the staircase.

Tiger Cave Temple, or Wat Tham Suea, is one of Krabi’s most famous spiritual sites.

It is widely known for its demanding 1,260-step ascent to a hilltop shrine, where visitors are rewarded with sweeping panoramic views. The staircase is uneven and physically taxing, especially in hot weather.

The latest death came only days after a 68-year-old Thai man collapsed and died at the summit on March 26.

Earlier incidents have also raised concern about the risks of the climb. In March 2023, a 70-year-old Australian tourist died after completing the ascent, while in January 2023, a 19-year-old German tourist was injured after fainting and falling near the summit. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK