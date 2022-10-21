Campaigning in Malaysian election off to a slow start

KUALA LUMPUR - It has been more than a week since Malaysia’s Parliament was dissolved to pave the way for the country’s most-bruising electoral battle in decades, but the mood remains muted.

The flag war, an often-used gauge when assessing the efficiency of the election machinery among competing parties, is almost non-existent in much of the capital and the rest of the country.

Nightly rallies at residential estates have yet to take hold, while party leaders, who typically make daily visits to wet markets, mosques and other places of worship after polls are announced, remain absent.

In the ethnic Malay-dominated Lembah Pantai constituency on the fringes of Kuala Lumpur, which has long been a hotly contested seat between Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and the ruling Umno, flags are nowhere to be seen.

A lone red banner of the PKR-led Pakatan Harapan coalition hangs at the busy intersection leading to this residential area that is dominated by high-rise low-cost flats and single-storey wooden homes.

The scenes in Gombak district, another key election battleground north of the capital, and in the satellite city of Petaling Jaya are also devoid of any signs that elections would be held soon.

Party officials from both sides of the divide acknowledge that campaigning have been off to a slow start for much of the country, but political canvassing will shift into high gear by mid-next week when most parties finalise their selection of candidates.

The slow start is due to a multitude of factors, one of which is a degree of unpreparedness.

Apart from the Umno leadership that forced Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the party’s premier candidate, to dissolve Parliament on Oct 10, all other political parties were opposed to early polls because this would fall during the monsoon season that typically brings devastating flooding to much of the country.

Umno rivals have accused the party of pushing for early elections, which are not due until mid-2023, so that Umno and its allies in the Barisan Nasional coalition can benefit from a low voter turnout.

The logistical challenge facing the Election Commission (EC), which will supervise the polling, is also unprecedented.

Following the automatic registration of Malaysians reaching the age of 18 in the voter list, the number of eligible voters has jumped by more than 50 per cent to 21.2 million people compared with the previous election in May 2018.