Campaigning for Philippine presidential election kicks off

Campaigning for the Philippines' general election officially kicked off yesterday, turning up the heat on an already divisive vote overshadowed by memories of a dark era in the country's recent past and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, the 64-year-old son and namesake of the country's late dictator, is leading a pack of nine other candidates who are seeking to replace President Rodrigo Duterte three months from now.

Mr Marcos appears set to win by a landslide as polls show that more than 50 per cent of voters favour him, completing a revival of the Marcos family's political brand that has been more than 35 years in the making.

Arrayed against the front runner are the same political forces that rose against his father and forced the family to flee the Philippines in 1986. Their candidate is Ms Leni Robredo, 56, who defeated Mr Marcos in the 2016 race for the vice-presidency but now trails him by a wide margin in the polls.

Mr Marcos - who in 1986 was just a 28-year-old lanky, long-haired playboy - has anchored his family's unlikely comeback on voters dissatisfied with how the Philippines has been run since his father was booted out of power after a military-backed civilian revolt.

Ferdinand Marcos Sr presided over a regime that, according to court and historical records, killed and tortured thousands and stole roughly US$10 billion in government treasure over more than 20 years of authoritarian rule.

He died in exile in Hawaii in 1989, but his wife, Imelda, and children, including the current presidential candidate, were subsequently allowed to return home.

They have since managed to claw back the political influence they lost. And the rise of social media has allowed the Marcoses to rewrite the narrative.

Most of the candidate's followers - empowered in echo chambers and by confirmation biases enabled by Facebook and other social media platforms - are dismissing documented evidence and accounts against the family as either propaganda or overblown.

Mr Marcos himself has been hammering this point on the campaign trail. "This is not the time and place to be arguing about the history of the Philippines," he said during a recent television interview.

Hoping to roll back the tide, Ms Robredo - who leads the political party that sprang out of the 1986 anti-Marcos revolt - is also taking to social media in an uphill battle to remind voters of the crippling economic decline, rampant corruption and civil rights abuses that were the hallmarks of the years when the dictator was in office.

In a synchronised effort, her supporters yesterday changed their Facebook profile and cover photos to a plain pink background with a tiny rose in one corner, or variations of it, to signal a "pink wave' that has come to characterise her campaign.

Kicking off her run for the presidency in Lupi town in the province of Camarines Sur, she told supporters she was "filled with courage because you are with me".

There are eight other candidates in the race for president, including world boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and Manila's popular mayor and former celebrity Isko Moreno.

But none of them comes close to Mr Marcos' polling numbers and all are running out of time, especially as the Covid-19 pandemic changes the rules of the game and shifts the key battleground from the streets to social media.

The number of Covid-19 infections in the country has plunged in recent weeks, but health protocols remain, dampening the colourful, sometimes chaotic and often circus-like atmosphere on the streets that marked previous elections.

Polls officials have barred political parties from holding large, tightly packed rallies.

Candidates have also been told of the "no handshakes, no kissing, no selfies, no handouts" rules.

Those rules are forcing candidates to scuttle rallies, motorcades and house-to-house campaigns, and spend more campaign funds on TV and radio ads and in social media blitzes.

In all, there are some 18,000 candidates taking part in the general election in which voters will also choose a vice-president, senators, governors, mayors, vice-mayors, congressmen, as well as city council and provincial board members.