Cameron Highlands by-election sees four-cornered fight

CAMERON HIGHLANDS (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Cameron Highlands by-election set for Jan 26 will see a four-cornered fight.

Barisan Nasional's Ramli Mohd Noor, Pakatan Harapan's M. Manogaran and two independent candidates, Wong Seng Yee and Sallehudin Ab Talib, submitted their nomination forms to the returning officer at the SMK Sultan Ahmad Shah on Saturday (Jan 12).

After a review, the returning officer, Datuk Ishak Md Napis, announced all four as candidates to their respective supporters.

Wong is a farmer and a member of the Cameron Highlands Agricultural Cooperative Association, while Sallehudin is a former lecturer at Institut Aminuddin Baki.

MyPPP president M Kayveas, who arrived at the nomination centre, withdrew from contesting.

Tan Sri Kayveas later told reporters that he would throw his support behind Pakatan.

The by-election was called after the Election Court declared Barisan's win null and void when they found there were corrupt practices committed to induce voters to vote.

The seat was won by Barisan in the 14th General Election, with MIC's Datuk C. Sivarraajh winning 10,307 votes against Manogaran's 9,710 votes.