Cambridge Dictionary names 'quarantine' as 2020 Word of the Year

PETALING JAYA • "Quarantine" has been named the 2020 Word of the Year by Cambridge Dictionary.

Cambridge Dictionary said its data shows it was one of the most highly searched words on its website this year.

Cambridge Dictionary publishing manager Wendalyn Nichols said users have been searching for words related to the social and economic impact of Covid-19.

"Quarantine" was closely followed by "lockdown" and "pandemic" on the shortlist, she said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Neither 'coronavirus' nor 'Covid-19' appeared among the words that Cambridge Dictionary users mostly searched for this year. We believe this indicates that people have been fairly confident about what the virus is," she added.

Earlier this month, Collins Dictionary said "lockdown" is its Word of the Year in 2020 following a dramatic increase in usage during the spread of Covid-19.

Lexicographers said they picked the word because it had become synonymous with the experience of populations worldwide as governments look to curb the pandemic.

Cambridge Dictionary said "quarantine" was the only word to rank in the top five for both search spikes and overall views, numbering over 183,000 by early November.

"The Cambridge Dictionary editors have also tracked how people are using 'quarantine', and have discovered a new meaning emerging: 'a general period of time in which people are not allowed to leave their homes or travel freely, so that they do not catch or spread a disease'," it added.

The publisher, which is part of the University of Cambridge, said research shows the word is being used synonymously with "lockdown", particularly in the United States, to refer to a situation in which people stay home to avoid catching the disease.

