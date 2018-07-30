Cambodia's ruling party claims victory

•Cambodia's ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) said it has won 80 per cent of the votes in a general election that rights groups said was neither free nor fair.

CPP spokesman Sok Eysan said his party won an estimated 100 out of 125 parliamentary seats.

"The CPP won 80 per cent of all the votes and we estimate we will win not less than 100 seats," Mr Sok Eysan told Reuters yesterday.

Official results are not expected until mid-August.

The National Election Commission said voter turnout was 82.17 per cent. This compares to the 69.61 per cent in the 2013 election.

