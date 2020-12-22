Cambodia's life-giving Tonle Sap lake may be in peril

KOH CHIVANG (Cambodia) • More than a million people live on or around the Tonle Sap lake, but water levels have plummeted and fish stocks have dwindled due to climate change and dams upstream on the Mekong River.

Tonle Sap - the largest freshwater lake in South-east Asia during the wet season - was once renowned for its abundance of fish and wildlife. Fisherman Leng Vann, 43, recalls catching hundreds of kilograms a day in his nets.

His house, which floats on the lake, sits 5m lower than it should in mid-October, at the end of the rainy season. And when he draws his net from the waters, it is empty.

The lake, a world heritage ecological reserve, depends on an unusual seasonal reversal - in the dry season, it drains into the Mekong via a fast-flowing river artery. But when the rains come from May to October, the mighty Mekong is so powerful that the water flows backwards, replenishing the lake.

It swells more than four times its smallest size to 14,500 sq km at the height of the floods, according to the Mekong River Commission - an area bigger than Lebanon.

But last year, the amount of water that flowed into the lake was down about a quarter from the average levels seen around the turn of the century. This effect has been at its lowest since 1997, leading to extremely dry conditions, says the Mekong River Commission.

Weather conditions linked to climate change, such as a major drought last year, have contributed to the crisis.

Environmentalists also point to the dozen or so major dams built across the mainstream Mekong as a factor in slowing the flow, along with smaller irrigation dams built on tributary rivers.

The change in water levels is having a major effect on the surrounding wetlands, precipitating a decline in endangered species living near the lake, according to a recent study by the Wildlife Conservation Society.

"Without urgent, coordinated action... the ecosystem that has sustained Cambodia for generations may be lost," it said.

Low fish stocks have pushed most of the 2,600 fishing families living in Koh Chivang - a community of five floating villages on the lake - to grow chilli and other crops to supplement their living.

They are now farming land that used to be fish breeding grounds, and the community's deputy leader Hun Sotharith says the illegal clearing of surrounding forests for agriculture is on the rise.

Rangers also warn that other animal habitats are under imminent threat.

Mr Leng Vann says he may soon need to travel to Siem Reap - about an hour's boat ride from his home - to look for work for a few months. "We fishermen depend on water, fish and forests, so when these are gone, we can expect nothing," he said. "It is over."

