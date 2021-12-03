Cambodia's Hun Sen the man to watch for how Myanmar crisis will play out

Events over the past weeks have provided a glimpse into Asean's default position on who gets to represent troubled Myanmar in the regional bloc. While Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will not be invited to leaders' summits, his ministers get to participate in lower-level meetings conducted by the bloc.

Asean's insistence on having a "non-political representative" from Myanmar is the strongest stance it has taken so far against a junta that has not abjured violence against opponents of its unpopular Feb 1 coup.

As a result, Myanmar was not represented at the Asean summit in October, the Asean-China special summit on Nov 22, and the Asia-Europe Meeting summit hosted by Cambodia last week .

Beijing, by yielding to Asean's position during the Asean-China summit hosted by President Xi Jinping, showed that there are certain lines it is not prepared to cross despite its tacit support of the junta.

How the situation plays out from here will depend on Cambodia, the Asean chair next year, as well as its long-serving Premier Hun Sen, who surprised many by rebuking the junta in October for creating the "Asean minus one" situation. "Myanmar abandoned its rights," he said.

But yesterday, he was quoted as saying that he was ready to visit Myanmar, and that he was inviting the junta's Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin to visit Cambodia next week, on Monday and Tuesday.

Dr Chheang Vannarith, president of Cambodian think-tank Asian Vision Institute, said: "Our foreign policy formulation in Cambodia is pretty much shaped by the world view of Prime Minister Hun Sen… He really wants to find a certain degree of political solution to Myanmar based on the experience of Cambodia, which went through 30 years of civil war."

"Cambodia can inspire a certain degree of political dialogue in Myanmar" because of its experience in peace building and national reconciliation, he said.

What is unknown, however, is whether Myanmar's political stakeholders trust Mr Hun Sen as an honest broker, said Dr Vannarith.

To put things in perspective, Asean's seven-month-old road map to tackle the Myanmar crisis has made little ground. This "Five-Point Consensus" calls for a cessation of political violence, the provision of humanitarian aid and the appointment of an Asean special envoy who would then meet all parties concerned to try to foster inclusive political dialogue in Myanmar.

While some aid from the regional grouping to the troubled member has been dispatched, Asean's special envoy Erywan Yusof has not travelled to the country since his appointment because the junta has rebuffed his request to meet ousted State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Ms Suu Kyi has been detained since the coup and is now subject to what are widely viewed as show trials to rule her out of politics indefinitely. Among other things, she has been charged with corruption, sedition, breaching Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and possessing walkie-talkies illegally. A court is set to rule on some of the charges on Monday.

In the meantime, the Myanmar military is deploying scorched-earth tactics where it faces the strongest armed resistance, burning homes and destroying food stocks of fleeing residents.

In Yangon, junta-controlled administration offices are barricaded with sandbags to protect them from assaults by "people's defence forces".

Ms Khin Ohmar, founder of Myanmar human rights group Progressive Voice, said that while the Myanmar people have low expectations of Cambodia's leadership of Asean, "they still want to give a chance to Asean".

But the possibility that Cambodia will choose to replace Mr Erywan with its own appointee will slow things down, she said.

"Every day and night delayed in implementing the Five-Point Consensus poses the risk of further loss of lives," she told The Straits Times.

Dr Vannarith said it is the Myanmar people who will ultimately determine how far Asean progresses in implementing the consensus.

"External actors cannot do much until there is a political will among the different groups in Myanmar to negotiate and find a solution," he said. "Cambodia's story is about Cambodians themselves agreeing to negotiate for the Paris Peace Accords and the international community creating a conducive environment for that dialogue to take place."