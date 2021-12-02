Cambodia's Hun Sen, incoming Asean chair, the man to watch on Myanmar crisis

BANGKOK - Events over the past weeks provided a glimpse into Asean's default position on who gets to represent troubled Myanmar in the regional bloc. While Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will not be invited to leaders' summits, his ministers get to participate in lower-level meetings conducted by the bloc.

Asean's insistence on having a "non-political representative" from Myanmar is the strongest stance it has taken so far against a junta that has not abjured violence against opponents of its unpopular Feb 1 coup.