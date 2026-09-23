Cambodia’s ex-leader Hun Sen complains of ‘constant’ money demands

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Hun Sen is still president of the Senate and remains an influential figure in national politics.

PHNOM PENH - Cambodia’s former leader Hun Sen, who in his nearly four decades in power cultivated an ever-widening system of patronage, has complained about receiving “constant” requests online for money and assistance.

“I find myself unhappy. This is because I have received nearly 20 messages via Telegram and WhatsApp” in a single day, he wrote in a social media post on Sept 22.

“Some requests are for in-person meetings, while others detail family hardships and specifically ask for money to buy houses (or) motorcycles (sometimes two at a time).

“Some requests are phrased vaguely – asking for ‘transportation’ – but clearly imply a car, as the requester already owns a motorcycle.”

Hun Sen stepped down as prime minister in 2023, handing power to his son Hun Manet after nearly 40 years leading the South-east Asian country, during which he created a class of loyal elites, according to researchers and rights watchdogs.

In his social media post, he noted that four individuals requested “tens of thousands of dollars” on Sept 22 alone for houses, vehicles and tuition for their children.

These costs “far exceed what I paid when my own children studied abroad”, he said.

Hun Sen, who has been pictured in recent years wearing luxury Swiss watches, is still president of the Senate and remains an influential figure in national politics.

But he appeared to head off any suggestion he could influence his son, saying he had “very little contact” with Hun Manet, who as prime minister was “extremely busy”.

The former leader said it was not just the financial requests that irked him, but the “constant intrusion on my time”.

Hun Sen was Asia’s longest serving leader when he stepped down, after crushing virtually all opposition – a strategy continued by his son, monitors say. AFP