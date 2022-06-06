Cambodians vote in local polls in test for fledgling opposition

PHNOM PENH • Cambodians voted in local elections yesterday as a fledgling opposition movement sought to claw back support and mount a challenge to the party of longtime leader Hun Sen.

The authorities under the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) have moved in recent years to crush dissent with more than 100 opposition members jailed on charges including treason, prompting international criticism of Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has ruled the country for 37 years.

The new Candlelight Party, which largely regroups the former main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party dissolved by a court, hopes for a good showing at the commune level that will translate to national-level success in next year's general elections.

Lines of people queued at polling stations amid heightened security before polls closed at 3pm local time (4pm Singapore time).

"All 23,602 polling stations across the country closed as planned at 3pm local time," said National Election Committee member Dim Sovannarom. "It's initially estimated that the voter turnout is more than 70 per cent."

He said the general situation on polling day was good, and no remarkable incidents were reported.

Voters said they hope their votes will bring good local leaders to their communities.

Ms Say Naisean, a 43-year-old civil servant in Phnom Penh, said the polls were essential to choose local leaders who care about the people and are willing to devote themselves to the development of their communities.

"I hope that commune chiefs and councillors in the new term will do their best to bring further development and better livelihoods for the people in their communities in the post-Covid-19 pandemic era," she said after casting her vote.

Full results are expected today, but partial tallies late last night showed the new Candlelight Party ahead in just four of 1,652 communes voting, with the CPP leading in the rest, according to the election commission's website.

The United Nations human rights representative has accused the authorities of suppressing the opposition in the election.