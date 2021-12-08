Cambodian Premier to visit Myanmar in January

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen will travel to Myanmar next month amid questions over Asean's future direction regarding a troubled member.

The announcement of the visit to the capital Naypyitaw, set for Jan 7 and 8, was made shortly after the junta's Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin met the Cambodian leader in Phnom Penh yesterday.

Mr Hun Sen said in a Facebook post that they discussed ways to restore cooperation and solidarity among Asean members.

The Myanmar envoy then conveyed an invitation from junta chief Min Aung Hlaing for the Cambodian leader to visit his country.

Mr Hun Sen's trip to Naypyitaw will be closely watched as Cambodia becomes Asean chair next year, and will have a major say on whether the bloc's recent decision not to allow General Min Aung Hlaing to attend their summit of its leaders would remain in force.

The Myanmar junta's claim to legitimacy is being challenged by the National Unity Government, which is made up of ousted Myanmar lawmakers and activists opposing the widely unpopular putsch.

Asean, which operates by consensus, drew up a road map to help resolve the Myanmar crisis in April but has made little headway on it amid resistance from the junta.

While the road map calls for an Asean special envoy to travel to Myanmar to meet its stakeholders in preparation for an inclusive political dialogue, the junta has blocked the envoy's access to deposed state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. She has been detained since the Feb 1 coup.

On Monday, a court sentenced her to four years in jail for inciting dissent and breaching Covid-19 controls. The four-year sentence was halved on the same day after a partial clemency by the junta chief.

Asean's other nine members asked that Myanmar send a "non-political representative" to recent meetings, including the Asean summit in October and the Asean-China special summit last month. The junta did not, and Myanmar was not represented.

But Mr Hun Sen has suggested that this may change, saying on Monday that Myanmar "must have the right to attend meetings" as an Asean member. Referring to Gen Min Aung Hlaing, he said: "If I don't work with the leadership, whom can I work with?"

In an interview with selected media outlets yesterday, the junta's minister of investment and foreign economic relations Aung Naing Oo was optimistic about Gen Min Aung Hlaing being able to join future Asean summits.

"I believe Hun Sen is making considerations to invite Myanmar to the next summit to restore the reputation and trustworthiness of the (Asean) charter," he said. "We hope Senior General Min Aung Hlaing will attend next year."