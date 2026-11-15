Cambodian PM Hun Manet calls for Francophone mediation network amid border tensions

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(From left) France's President Emmanuel Macron, OIF Secretary-General Louise Mushikiwabo, Cambodia's PM Hun Manet and Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni at the opening ceremony of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh on Nov 15.

PHNOM PENH – Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Manet appears to call on France, its former ruler of 90 years till 1953 and fellow Francophonie states to provide backing for Phnom Penh in the event of conflicts.

To do so, Hun Manet suggested on Nov 15 the formation of a “Francophone prevention and mediation network”, which he said will comprise diplomats, experts and institutions.

“At the request of States, it would support dialogue before violence flares up. Prevention always costs less than reconstruction,” he said while opening the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh.

Others present included visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, Vietnamese President To Lam and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

In his short address lasting about 10 minutes in French, Hun Manet spent a considerable amount of time at the start talking about the Cambodia-Thailand border conflict between July and December 2025.

“Cambodia did not fire the first shot. Lives were lost. Families were forced to flee. These events remind us that peace can never be taken for granted,” he said.

At the height of the bilateral conflicts in 2025, some one million people were displaced in both Cambodia and Thailand and at least 100 were killed.

Almost all the displaced Thais have since returned home but Phnom Penh said some 20,000 Cambodians remain homeless today.

Fragile ceasefire with Thailand

Hun Manet also described the current temporary bilateral ceasefire with Thailand as fragile and complex.

“We call for the joint survey and demarcation of the land boundary to resume. This border is not a recent creation. It is a recognised international boundary, clearly delimited more than a century ago,” he said.

“It must be recognised and respected in accordance with international law,” Hun Manet added.

These comments will surely infuriate Thailand, which has repeatedly insisted that the border conflict is a bilateral issue and should not be internationalised on a platform such as the Francophonie Summit.

At a news conference on Nov 11, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow had raised concerns that Cambodia may level accusations against Bangkok regarding the bilateral conflict with misleading information.

“Our main concern is that it should not be used as an opportunity to make certain accusations against Thailand that are misleading, one-sided and unfair,” he said.

“We should avoid internationalising the bilateral conflict between our two countries, taking our conflict into the various international forums.”

Beyond the land border conflict, both nations are also locked in an overlapping maritime dispute.

That disagreement is undergoing conciliation at the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). The third meeting is scheduled for Nov 24 in Kuala Lumpur.

This is the first time Cambodia is hosting the Francophonie Summit since it joined Francophonie as an observer in 1991 before gaining full membership in 1993.

Francophonie refers to the French-speaking community comprising some 400 million people globally.

The summit by the International Organisation of La Francophonie brings together some 90 member states, including France, Canada, Congo, Vietnam and Laos, to discuss enhancing cooperation in areas like politics, economics and culture.

As a non-French-speaking nation, Thailand attended the summit as an observer.

Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni shares a toast with France's President Emmanuel Macron at the Royal Palace. PHOTO: AFP

Macron backs dialogue at summit

French President Macron, who also addressed the delegates at the summit, acknowledged the significance of the event returning to South-east Asia after almost 30 years since it was held in Vietnam in 1997.

Speaking in French, he did not react directly to Hun Manet’s suggestion of a “Francophone prevention and mediation network”. However, he said that at a time when the world is facing numerous crises, the shared French language offers “a unique instrument and space for reconciliation.”

“Our common language calls on us to engage in dialogue and mediation. It strengthens our ability to bring people closer together and develop solutions through consultation,” he said.

“It gives us the words and tools to ensure that the rule of law prevails over the use of force,” Macron added.

He also called on all Francophonie member states to grow in unity to confront challenges while respecting international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

At the end of the two-day summit on Nov 16, members will adopt three key documents.

The first one will be a political document of the Phnom Penh Declaration, aimed at reaffirming the commitment of Francophonie nations to promote peace, peaceful coexistence, solidarity and sustainable social and cultural development.

The other two documents will be on conflict prevention, crisis resolution and an initiative to strengthen the protection of cultural heritage and promote cultural diversity.