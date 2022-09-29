Asian Insider

Cambodian crackdown on cyberscam groups likely to push them to Myanmar

They will find safe havens in special business zones ruled by militia groups, say experts

Tan Hui Yee
Indochina Bureau Chief
BANGKOK - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered a crackdown on illegal gambling on Sept 17 and the results so far have been eye-opening. While illegal lotteries and slot machines were swept up in the subsequent raids, the real targets were the cyberscam and human trafficking operations that have kept Cambodia in the headlines for months.

A growing number of foreign nationals were being lured by criminal syndicates into Cambodia and Myanmar, where they were held captive and forced to run online scams. The problem had been bad enough for some governments to go public about the number of their citizens trapped in Cambodia.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 29, 2022, with the headline Cambodian crackdown on cyberscam groups likely to push them to Myanmar.

