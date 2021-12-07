Cambodia will work with Myanmar junta, says Hun Sen

PHNOM PENH • Cambodia will work with Myanmar's military regime, the country's premier said yesterday, breaking ranks with fellow Asean nations in the regional bloc.

Leaders in the 10-country body have struggled to handle Myanmar following February's military coup, with more than 1,300 people killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group.

The junta has refused to allow an Asean-appointed envoy to meet ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, earning military chief Min Aung Hlaing a snub for the bloc's regional summit.

But Cambodian strongman Hun Sen vowed that his country, which assumes the Asean chairmanship role next year under a rotating schedule, would work with Myanmar's military leaders.

Myanmar's military-appointed foreign minister is to visit Cambodia today, and Mr Hun Sen said in his remarks that he would likely visit Myanmar soon.

"Tomorrow I will meet with Myanmar's foreign minister in the name of Cambodia... There is a big possibility that I will go to Naypyitaw to meet General Min Aung Hlaing to work with him," he said in a speech. "There is only one way - it's to work with the ruler (of Myanmar)."

Mr Hun Sen also said the junta chief had the right to attend Asean summits. "If there is a meeting, we have to invite all... If it is the meeting of the leaders, we invite a leader," he said. "It has to be like this."

The 69-year-old Premier is among the world's longest-serving leaders, and critics say his administration maintains an iron-clad rule by jailing opposition activists and silencing dissent.

He is also regarded as a staunch ally of Beijing, meeting China's Premier Li Keqiang last month by video conference.

In 2012, the last time Cambodia held the Asean chairmanship, the bloc was deadlocked on the contentious South China Sea dispute - making it the first time in the body's history that a joint communique was not issued.

Myanmar's junta has justified the coup by alleging electoral fraud in last year's polls, and Ms Suu Kyi faces a raft of charges that could see her jailed for decades if convicted.

Yesterday, a junta court sentenced her to four years in prison for incitement against the military and breaching coronavirus rules.

That was later reduced to two years following a partial pardon from the country's military chief.

Meanwhile, Mr Ramanathan Balakrishnan, the UN resident coordinator in Myanmar, called for Myanmar to hold to account anyone using excessive force against unarmed civilians, after security forces rammed a car into anti-coup protesters, killing five of them, according to media and witnesses.

Photographs and videos posted on social media showed a speeding vehicle crashing through a group of anti-coup protesters on Sunday in the main city of Yangon and bodies lying on the road.

Witnesses told Reuters dozens had been injured.

The Myanmar Now news portal said the incident occurred minutes after a "flash mob" of people protesting against the Feb 1 coup had formed. It added that at least five people died and 15 were arrested.

The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said security forces dispersed an unlawful riot and arrested eight protesters. It said three people were injured but did not mention any deaths, and added that those arrested would face legal action.

