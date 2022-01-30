Cambodia to host Asean summit on humanitarian aid for Myanmar

PHNOM PENH • Foreign ministers of Asean will meet next month to discuss humanitarian aid for Myanmar, the current chair of the grouping, Cambodia, has said.

Cambodia's Foreign Minister and Asean special envoy Prak Sokhonn is preparing for his first visit to Myanmar, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"His priorities are to implement the five-point consensus which was agreed unanimously and will be discussed during the upcoming Asean foreign ministers' retreat," it said yesterday, adding that the event was scheduled for Feb 16 and 17.

Last year's military overthrow of Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in Myanmar has been a setback for Asean and its efforts to present itself as a credible and integrated bloc.

The UN Human Rights Office said that since the coup, at least 1,500 people have been killed by the military in a brutal effort to crush dissent, with thousands more dead in the wider armed conflict and violence.

Asean made a surprise move last October by barring the military junta from key meetings over its failure to honour a five-point Asean "consensus" that included ceasing hostilities and allowing dialogue.

This month, Cambodia said the foreign ministers' meeting, the first during its chairmanship of the 10-nation bloc, had been postponed because some ministers had expressed difficulties in attending.

The United Nations Security Council last Friday held closed-door talks to discuss the chaotic situation in Myanmar with Mr Prak Sokhonn, along with UN special envoy for Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer, Agence France-Presse reported.

Emerging from the two-hour meeting, China's ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said the world must work to avert more violence and even civil war in Myanmar.

"That's the primary goal we should have in our mind," Mr Zhang told reporters.

He also said that Dr Heyzer of Singapore has asked Myanmar's ruling junta for permission to visit.

"We need to give her some more time. She's talking to all the relevant parties. She has also requested that. There's hope that she can get it," Mr Zhang said.

The deputy British ambassador, Mr James Kariuki, said the special envoy "will try to go soon but the conditions have to be right".

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said the country's people had paid a high price in terms of lives and freedoms lost.

While there had been near-universal condemnation of the coup and the ensuing violence, said Ms Bachelet, she branded the international response as "ineffectual", saying that it "lacks a sense of urgency commensurate to the magnitude of the crisis".

Ms Suu Kyi, who spent 15 years under house arrest during the previous era of military rule, is on trial in more than a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison.

She has denied all of the charges, which include breaching the colonial-era Official Secrets Act and corruption.

Ms Suu Kyi has already been sentenced for incitement, breaching Covid-19 rules and possession of walkie-talkies.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE