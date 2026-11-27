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Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said technical progress made in Kuala Lumpur was “a step forward”.

KUALA LUMPUR – Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to allow a site visit to disputed islands and features as part of UN-backed conciliation proceedings aimed at settling a long-running maritime row, both countries said on Nov 27 .

“Good technical progress” was made in talks this week in Malaysia, with a technical working group set up and an understanding reached on parameters for delimiting the maritime boundary, a joint statement said.

Cambodia and Thailand have overlapping claims to about 26,000 sq km of sea in the Gulf of Thailand, an area estimated to hold nearly 12 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and a large quantity of oil, with a value of about S$300 billion (S$386 billion).

Cambodia initiated the conciliation process in early June after Thailand unilaterally terminated a 2001 agreement to jointly exploit the energy reserves.

Both parties agreed a visit to islands and features off their coasts would allow the commission to better understand the geography and context, the statement said.

The maritime dispute intensified after two bouts of border fighting between the two countries in 2025 . A truce has since held.

“Thailand will continue to engage constructively in this conciliation process and hopes to see continued progress,” Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said.

His Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn said technical progress made in Kuala Lumpur was “a step forward”.

The commission comprises five members, including Australia, Denmark, Germany, South Africa and France.

East Timor previously used the UN mechanism to settle a dispute with Australia, resulting in a maritime boundary treaty being signed in 2018. REUTERS