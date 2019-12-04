Cambodia temple collapse kills three

PHNOM PENH • A Buddhist temple under construction in Siem Reap, home of Cambodia's famed Angkor temples, has collapsed, killing at least three people and injuring 13 others, including two monks.

The deputy chief of Siem Reap Provincial Police, Mr Pheung Chendareth, said workers were pouring cement for the ceiling of the temple on Monday when it suddenly collapsed, trapping the workers and two monks who were helping them.

He said the body of one worker was found under the debris, and two other workers died in hospital.

Workers told police that no other people were trapped, but rescuers said they would continue searching until all of the debris is removed to make sure no one else was underneath, he said.

Local media reported more than 20 workers were working at the site when the structure went down.

Nearly 30 people died in June after the collapse of a building under construction in Sihanoukville, a beach town undergoing a Chinese investment bonanza.

