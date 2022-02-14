Cambodia steps up surveillance with new Internet gateway

PHNOM PENH (AFP) - Cambodia is powering up its new National Internet Gateway, a move activists say will allow the government to further silence the country's embattled opposition voices.

UN rights experts warn the gateway, which will funnel all web traffic through a state-controlled entry point from Wednesday (Feb 16), will have a "devastating" effect on privacy and free speech.

It is the latest move by Prime Minister Hun Sen to clamp down on dissent in a country that has arrested dozens for online posts in recent years, critics say.

Hip-hop artist Kea Sokun, whose lyrics about injustice and corruption have struck a chord with Cambodia's disaffected youth, was among those jailed.

As his music clocked up millions of views on YouTube, plainclothes police came knocking in September 2020.

"They kept asking who was backing me?" Kea Sokun told AFP.

He was arrested and convicted of incitement, spending a year behind bars, and now fears the new gateway will lead to more people suffering the same fate.

"It will be difficult to freely express opinions," he said.

"They arrested me in order to intimidate others."

Last year, an autistic teenager, the son of a jailed opposition figure, was sentenced to eight months in jail for Telegram messages deemed insulting to the government.

Clampdown on dissent

Internet gateways are the points on a network where a country connects to the worldwide web.

Once fully operational, Cambodia's new National Internet Gateway will channel all traffic through a single entry point controlled by the government.

Internet service providers will be ordered to block websites and connections that adversely affect "national revenue, safety, social order, morality, culture, traditions and customs".