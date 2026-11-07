Cambodia revokes 18 Prince-linked casino licences as scam crackdown rolls on

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The Cambodian authorities also reported freezing more than US$300 million (S$385 million) in bank accounts.

PHNOM PENH – The Cambodian authorities have revoked 18 casino licences linked to the Prince Group network and deepened cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Interpol amid an ongoing nationwide crackdown on online scam operations.

Senior Minister Chhay Sinarith disclosed the measures during a Nov 6 briefing, which was attended by foreign diplomats and international organisations at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The authorities also reported freezing more than US$300 million (S$385 million) in bank accounts, alongside movable and immovable assets valued at hundreds of millions of dollars, as part on the broader anti-scam campaign.

Sinarith, head of the Commission for Combating Technology-enabled Scams (CCTC), outlined the government’s response to information concerning US sanctions targeting individuals and entities associated with the Prince Group network.

“Cambodia is actively conducting in-depth investigations and building close collaboration with international law enforcement agencies – including the FBI and Interpol – to dismantle these transnational criminal syndicates at their roots,” noted a CCTC summary of the briefing.

According to the statement, the authorities revoked 18 casino licences linked to the Prince Group network associated with Chen Zhi and Li Kuong over the past year. Another 10 casino licences have been suspended.

The measures were presented as part of an effort to prosecute scam ringleaders and disrupt the money laundering channels that support their operations.

“Furthermore, law enforcement authorities are investigating financial structures, concealed assets, cryptocurrency utilisation and casinos which illicit operating online gambling operations under false pretences,” the statement said.

The government’s account highlights investigations into the financial infrastructure behind scam operations alongside raids and criminal prosecutions, with the authorities pursuing both suspected senior scam operators and assets connected to unlawful activities.

The more than US$300 million frozen in bank accounts represents the reported results of the nationwide campaign. The statement did not attribute the full amount to Prince Group.

Other frozen assets, including property valued at hundreds of millions of dollars, are also subject to legal procedures that could lead to confiscation, according to the briefing.

Sinarith explained that the authorities were using digital evidence extracted from electronic devices and technological systems to build criminal cases against ringleaders without waiting for victims to submit complaints.

The statement described this as part of intensified legal action against those directing scam operations, alongside investigations into concealed wealth and financial transactions.

Between July 1, 2025, and Oct 31, 2026, the authorities took action at 972 suspected locations nationwide and prepared 568 cases for court proceedings. During that period, 5,032 suspects were charged and placed in pretrial detention pending further judicial procedures, according to the figures presented at the meeting.

The authorities also repatriated 23,760 foreign nationals of 38 nationalities.

The briefing was attended in person by 46 members of the foreign diplomatic corps and representatives of international organisations accredited to Cambodia. Another 18 representatives of Cambodian diplomatic missions abroad participated virtually.

Eat Sophea, standing secretary of state at the Foreign Ministry, coordinated the session, which also included ministry leaders and senior officials from the commission’s secretariat.

Alongside financial investigations and prosecutions, Sinarith outlined measures to combat human trafficking and protect people deceived into entering scam operations.

The government noted that it prioritised identifying foreign nationals lured by criminal networks, providing protection and facilitating repatriation, in accordance with legal procedures and international humanitarian standards.

Sinarith drew a distinction between trafficking victims and people who willingly participated in scam activities for financial gain.

According to the statement, he said those who voluntarily engaged in scams or continued unlawful activities would face legal action and would not be classified as victims.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the 11 action points of the Phnom Penh Declaration to strengthen international cooperation against online scams.

Sinarith thanked international partners for their support and appealed to foreign governments, international organisations and national and international media to provide information, leads and evidence to Cambodian authorities .

Such cooperation, he said, would support efforts to dismantle transnational criminal networks operating in the country. THE PHNOM PENH POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK