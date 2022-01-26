Cambodia PM urges Myanmar junta chief to allow aid, envoy visit

PHNOM PENH (REUTERS) - Cambodia's leader on Wednesday (Jan 26) urged Myanmar's military ruler to facilitate a visit by a special envoy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and to help provide humanitarian aid to Myanmar people who needed it most, an official said.

Cambodian Prime Minister and Asean chair Hun Sen, in a video call with military chief Min Aung Hlaing, appealed to him to implement a five-point Asean consensus the junta chief agreed to last year, Kao Kim Hourn, foreign ministry secretary of state, told reporters.

The Asean consensus includes a halt on offensives, facilitating a humanitarian response and granting full access to a special Asean envoy to all parties in the conflict.

MORE TO COME