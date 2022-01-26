Cambodia PM urges Myanmar junta chief to allow aid, envoy visit

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen (left) and Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing attend a video call on Jan 26, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
9 min ago

PHNOM PENH (REUTERS) - Cambodia's leader on Wednesday (Jan 26) urged Myanmar's military ruler to facilitate a visit by a special envoy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and to help provide humanitarian aid to Myanmar people who needed it most, an official said.

Cambodian Prime Minister and Asean chair Hun Sen, in a video call with military chief Min Aung Hlaing, appealed to him to implement a five-point Asean consensus the junta chief agreed to last year, Kao Kim Hourn, foreign ministry secretary of state, told reporters.

The Asean consensus includes a halt on offensives, facilitating a humanitarian response and granting full access to a special Asean envoy to all parties in the conflict.

MORE TO COME

More On This Topic
Hun Sen says his Myanmar trip managed to plant trees, not cut them down
Cambodia to take 'different approaches' to Myanmar crisis as Asean chair

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top