Cambodia opposition leader urges swift verdict in long treason trial

PHNOM PENH - Cambodia’s top opposition leader on Wednesday called for a swift verdict in his treason trial, after a court ended more than two years of evidence hearings in a case that rights groups have said is politically motivated.

Kem Sokha, co-founder of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, stands accused of conspiring with foreign entities to overthrow strongman ruler Hun Sen’s government.

The trial began only some two years after Kem Sokha’s arrest, and hearings were postponed in March 2020 following coronavirus restrictions.

During a hearing on Wednesday, Kem Sokha told judges he wanted the proceedings to finish soon as he was suffering back and shoulder pain from long spells sitting in the dock.

“I don’t want to suffer any longer... I want it to finish very soon and to receive justice,” he told the court.

Judge Koy Sao at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court announced the end of witness and evidentiary hearings, after more than 60 sessions. The court will begin hearing closing submissions from Dec 21 after parties submit their written arguments.

Arrested in 2017, Kem Sokha, 69, has vehemently denied the charges. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in jail.

His party was dissolved ahead of widely criticised elections in 2018 – leaving Mr Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party to win virtually unopposed.

Critics say 70-year-old Hun Sen – Asia’s longest-serving leader – has wound back democratic freedoms.

In June, a Phnom Penh court convicted about 60 opposition figures – including dual United States-Cambodian citizen Theary Seng – in a mass treason trial that rights groups have condemned as politically motivated.

Mr Hun Sen has vowed to run for office again during a national election in 2023 and has supported his eldest son Hun Manet to succeed him in the future. AFP