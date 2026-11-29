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Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet said his government chose the longer preparation period to give businesses time to strengthen their position in international markets.

Cambodia chose 2029 over 2027 to leave the UN’s list of least developed countries so that its economy would be ready to compete, Prime Minister Hun Manet told investors in Phnom Penh on Nov 27.

His predecessor, Hun Sen, said the prospect of paying commercial interest rates had led him to delay graduation while he was in office.

Laos became the first country in South-east Asia to graduate from the UN category on Nov 24, after 55 years on the list. The news prompted debate in neighbouring Cambodia over why it was still waiting despite having met the UN’s criteria.

Hun Sen, now president of Cambodia’s Senate, said on Facebook on Nov 26 that he had taken personal responsibility for delaying graduation as prime minister.

Access to low-interest loans had weighed heavily in his decision because borrowing at commercial rates could have left Cambodia with a much heavier debt burden, Cambodian news outlet Fresh News reported.

“If you can’t stand firmly yet, don’t try to run or you’ll fall,” Hun Sen wrote.

Hun Sen was replying to a comment on a video he had shared in which Cambodian economist Chey Tech explained how countries leave the UN category.

A Facebook user posting as Hakleng Lim had highlighted several benefits of least developed country status, including reduced or zero tariffs on some exports to markets such as the European Union, development aid and extra time to meet certain international trade obligations.

The effect on Cambodia’s borrowing costs will depend on the lender.

A UN Committee for Development Policy assessment found that Cambodia could face slightly higher interest rates on new concessional loans from Japan and South Korea after graduation. The Asian Development Bank assesses changes to a country’s borrowing terms case by case.

Hun Manet congratulated Laos at the Cambodia International Business and Investment Forum in Phnom Penh. He said his government had considered graduating in 2027 but chose the longer preparation period to give Cambodian businesses time to strengthen their position in international markets.

Cambodia met all three UN graduation criteria in 2021 and again in 2024. The criteria cover income per person, health and education, and vulnerability to economic and environmental shocks.

On Dec 19, 2024, the UN General Assembly granted Cambodia the five years it had requested, setting its graduation date for Dec 19, 2029.

For Cambodian exporters, one important change comes three years after graduation.

The UN’s resident coordinator in Cambodia said on Nov 26 that the country’s access to the EU’s Everything But Arms trade preferences would then end.

Unless new arrangements are agreed, exporters will face stricter rules on where goods must be made to qualify for preferential tariffs. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK